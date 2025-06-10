TILE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.17, changing hands as high as $21.18 per share. Interface Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TILE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TILE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.125 per share, with $27.338 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.17.

