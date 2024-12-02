TIL Enviro Limited Strengthens Board with New Appointment

TIL Enviro Limited (HK:1790) has released an update.
TIL Enviro Limited has appointed Ms. Lim Siew Ling as a non-executive director effective December 23, 2024. Ms. Lim, currently a director at SWM Group, brings extensive experience in financial planning and budget management. This strategic move is expected to bolster TIL Enviro’s financial oversight and governance.
