News & Insights

Stocks

TIL Enviro Limited Strengthens Board with New Appointment

December 02, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TIL Enviro Limited (HK:1790) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TIL Enviro Limited has appointed Ms. Lim Siew Ling as a non-executive director effective December 23, 2024. Ms. Lim, currently a director at SWM Group, brings extensive experience in financial planning and budget management. This strategic move is expected to bolster TIL Enviro’s financial oversight and governance.

For further insights into HK:1790 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.