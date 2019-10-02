TIL Death Do Us Part: CAR T History Foreshadows Iovance's Destiny For Outperformance

By Alpha Exposure:

We have written many short articles on various biotech companies, with a general theme of focusing on those that make dubious scientific claims, have misleading or manipulated data sets, are highly promotional, and may have ties to investors who have a history of fraudulent practices. Given CAR T’s recent high profile success as a transformational therapy within the “liquid” tumor space, we believe the cell therapy space has become a hotspot for biotech companies to prey upon unwitting and scientifically-unsophisticated investors. Therefore, it has also drawn our recent focus in search of new short positions. Nevertheless, sometimes, during this process, we are pleasantly surprised by a company that withstands our rigorous diligence and is backed by consistently strong science and data, sound future clinical strategy, addresses a clear unmet need in medicine, and has an attractive valuation. In our opinion, Iovance (IOVA) is the most attractively-positioned publicly-traded cell therapy company, with substantial upside to its current valuation.

We think IOVA’s consistently positive tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) data generated to date in refractory melanoma and cervical patients demonstrates that the drug works with a very attractive risk/reward profile and is poised to change the landscape for how solid tumors are treated. With one more single-arm pivotal cohort of data required for both of Iovance’s lead indications to clear a path toward regulatory submission, we believe Iovance is in a strong position to come to market by year end 2021. The company has optionality to launch its therapy either as a standalone company or in partnership with, or outright sale to, large pharma.

We are excited about Iovance because we believe its TIL therapy in solid tumors should be analogous to CAR T for blood cancers, which offers not only another therapy to increase survival, but also a drug with the potential to induce complete responses ("CR") that are curative. It is our view that the importance of CRs in these cancers cannot be understated for both patients and physicians when considering treatment options for metastatic disease with very low 5- and 10-year survival rates.

Iovance is the only TIL therapy company that is close to market with multiple cohorts of good data and prior positive NIH data. It also has an attractive platform that could work in many other solid tumor types. As a result, we believe the company serves as an attractive strategic takeout target and has a high chance of being acquired at a large premium to current valuation following positive pivotal cohort data.

Evolution of cancer therapy

Starting around the 1940s, cancer research began focusing on the ability of alkylating agents (previously used as chemical weapons) to destroy rapidly dividing cells. Since these alkylating agents affected both healthy and unhealthy cells with high turnover, their efficacy came with substantial toxicity. Following positive clinical data for the use of these agents (such as methyl-bis [beta-chloroethyl] amine hydrochloride and tris [beta-chloroethyl] amine hydrochloride) to treat blood cancer, physicians began widespread use of these therapies, known today as chemotherapeutics. Additional chemotherapeutic classes of drugs followed thereafter, including antimetabolites (such as methotrexate), naturally-derived antimitotics (such as the topoisomerase I inhibitor topotecan and taxanes), antitumor antibiotics (such as anthracyclines), polyamine inhibitors, and iron-modulating drugs. Eventually, during the 1960s, physicians began more widespread combination chemotherapy use that used multiple compounds with different known mechanisms combined into single regimens, thereby increasing the chance that the therapy would lead to higher response rates and more durable disease control. However, these combination therapies were even more toxic than monotherapy and did not work to control certain types of cancer.

Following a number of discoveries in molecular biology, cell biology, and pharmacology, the targeted therapy revolution within oncology began. This new approach to drug discovery targets particular mechanisms that are known to be highly associated with cancer cells, but which are absent or less present in healthy cells. Out of this came a flurry of small molecule selective kinase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies that achieved new levels of efficacy for patients whose cancer had a mutation coinciding with the targeted therapy. However, targeted therapies lack efficacy in tumor types that do not express their intended targets. In addition, heterogeneous cancers that may include a mix of cells that both express and do not express the targeted antigen can see reduced efficacy and durability.

In the 2000s, an entirely new approach to cancer therapy was rigorously explored: immunotherapy (I/O). Such therapies rely on immunogenic solid tumors that induce lymphocytes to attack malignant cells, and all I/O approaches have focused on essentially “removing the brakes” of the adaptive and/or immune response to immunogenic tumors. Nevertheless, they suffer from similar downsides of targeted therapy in that they effectuate change through modulation of a single target (as their class suggests PD-L1, CTLA-4, or CD-47, etc.).

The next frontier of cancer therapy is cell therapy. CAR T therapy, such as Yescarta and Kymriah, focus on extracting a patient’s T cells, genetically engineering them to detect and destroy cancer cells better than native T cells, and then replacing them into the patient. This approach has worked very well in inducing durable and curative responses in hematologic cancers, but has lacked efficacy in solid tumors.

TIL therapy aims to provide a solution for the cellular therapy approach to solid tumors. With TIL therapy, intratumoral T-cells already activated in response to the local solid tumor are extracted, expanded, and fortified with IL-2. These enriched and fortified lymphocytes are then infused into the patient following administration of a lymphodepletion regiment and concomitant IL-2. The lymphodepletion regimen is designed to simultaneously deplete regulatory T-cells that downregulate immune response and clear cellular “sinks” and the IL-2 supports rapid infiltrating T-cell expansion in vivo. Such an approach is substantially differentiated from other I/O therapeutics in that it operates under the assumption that it matters less in determining what exact combination of signaling factors may be resulting in an immune response. Instead TIL therapy focuses on whatever infiltrating T-cells are doing in the tumor that is leading to a desired outcome (in this case, the T-cells actively engaging and destroying tumor cells) and maximizing the positive benefits of the already-efficacious T-cells. In contrast to CAR T therapy, TIL therapy trials have demonstrated very strong and potential curative efficacy to date in difficult-to-treat immunogenic solid tumors. We believe TIL therapy represents the next breakthrough in solid tumor treatments.

Iovance’s TIL therapy has repeatedly demonstrated high monotherapy ORR rates. We believe Iovance’s advances in manufacturing will take TIL therapy from being a successful science experiment to a successful commercial drug

The general process for TIL therapy and initial clinical data in TIL therapy was published in 1988, when the NCI initially characterized TIL efficacy. While the overall process of TIL therapy is largely unchanged, there have been protocol changes and major manufacturing changes that have allowed for commercial scalability and drastically improved turnaround time from extraction to infusion. As a result, we think TIL therapy is now finally able to deliver on its promise.

The 1988 Rosenberg study described 20 malignant melanoma patients treated with TILs that were manufactured over 4-8 weeks. The Overall Response Rate ((ORR)) was reported to be 55% and Complete Response ((CR)) rate was reported to be 22%, both of which were extremely promising. It’s important to note this ORR rate is higher than modern-day comparable data points since they were not reported on an intent-to-treat ((ITT)) population, but rather only for patients who received the infusion. Some patients progressed during the long manufacturing time and some were not able to grow TILs to a sufficient amount that would warrant infusion, so the true ITT ORR would have been lower and more in line with efficacy seen with Iovance’s recent clinical trials.

Since then, additional investigator-sponsored TIL studies were run to optimize trial protocol, namely surrounding the TIL culturing process, lymphodepleting chemotherapy regimen, and IL-2 dosing regimen for the patient post-transfusion. The high response rates seen in the initial Rosenberg study were then repeated in a number of investigator-sponsored trials (see figure below). It is this consistent reproducibility of clinical data in a variety of experimental conditions that supports the activity of the therapy. Importantly, many of these responses appeared durable beyond three years, supportive of the potentially curative effect TIL therapy could have for immunogenic solid tumors.

Despite this highly encouraging efficacy data across multiple proof-of-concept studies that legitimized the TIL approach, the manual process of collecting multiple cultures and the 8-week turnaround time from patient identification to infusion prevented a commercial application for a number of years. This is where Iovance’s advancements (and associated intellectual property and trade secrets) come in.

In 2011, the NCI gave exclusive rights for its TIL therapy approach to Genesis Biopharma, a predecessor entity to Iovance Biotherapeutics, which subsequently developed protocol and manufacturing methods to optimize the treatment without sacrificing efficacy. The resulting process has decreased time from surgery to infusion from 8 weeks to 3 weeks and results in a cryopreserved product that can prevent TIL viability loss during transit. Iovance is now working to develop a 3rd generation manufacturing process that may further improve upon their current-generation process.

Source: Sarnaik et al., presented at ASCO 2019

Iovance’s phase 2 results in metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer patients have shown highly competitive ORRs compared to on-market and competitor products in the pipeline

Given the substantial body of data from the NCI studies, Iovance sought to develop its TIL therapy for use in metastatic melanoma patients. The company has evaluated the product in two different cohorts to date. The first (C-144-01) was a phase 2 trial utilizing a manufacturing process derived from the prior NCI studies (non-cryopreserved) and resulted in a 29% ORR in a heavily pre-treated (generally sicker) population (100% on anti-PD-1 therapy and 88% with prior-CTLA-4). The second cohort of melanoma patients utilized the new 2nd generation manufacturing and cryopreservation method. Iovance presented updated data from the second cohort at ASCO 2019 and showed a 38% ORR (4% CR) in a heavily pretreated cohort (3.3 mean prior therapies [100% anti-PD1, 80% anti-CTLA-4, 24% anti-BRAF/MEK]) with median follow-up of 8.8 months and median duration of response (mDoR) had yet to be reached (68% of patients are still in response; 1.4+ to 19.8+ duration of response range).

To provide context, Keytruda was approved under accelerated approval off a single-arm, uncontrolled study in a less heavily pretreated population (73% 2+ prior therapies) with an ORR of 24%, CR rate of 1%, with 86% of patients having an ongoing response (1.4+ to 8.5+ months) and 8 patients (38%) >6 months. The lower 95% confidence interval of the ORR, an important regulatory metric characterizing the “worst case scenario” of what the efficacy of the drug may be, given the design of the trial and variability of the data was 15% for Keytruda compared to the 26% that we derived for Iovance’s phase 2 TILs.

Source: Original labels for Keytruda and Opdivo available on drugs@FDA and Sarnaik et al., presented at ASCO 2019

We believe IOVA is likely to show very promising durability data that will establish the basis for approval

While it is difficult for bears to argue against the response rate, some pushback has focused on the risks associated with the durability of therapy and whether Iovance’s TILs can achieve the ~8 months mDoR that would allow it to be clinically meaningful according to key opinion leaders. However, our analysis leads us to believe that even applying the most draconian durability assumptions to the ASCO 2019 dataset would yield an approvable mDoR and that a mDoR of 8 months has essentially already been achieved.

Using the patient progression chart from the ASCO 2019 (Sarnaik et al.), we ran a scenario analysis in which we assumed that every responding patient relapsed the moment after the data cut was made. Doing so yielded an mDoR of 6.6 months, very close to the 8 month threshold needed for clinically meaningful results in melanoma with 68% of responders having an ongoing response. Our estimated current median follow-up of 9 months was close to the 8.8 months reported in the poster, which acts as a check on the precision of our estimates. Obviously, it’s unrealistic to expect every patient who remained in response at the ASCO 2019 data cut will relapse the moment after their scan. This gives us a very high degree of confidence that this cohort will show >8 months mDoR as it continues to mature, and >10 months mDoR as a real possibility. IOVA will be presenting updated data from Cohort 2 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer ("SITC") 2019 conference.

Source: Sarnaik et al., presented at ASCO 2019

Source: Our estimates derived from Sarnaik et al.

Treatment emergent adverse events were in line with our expectations for pre-treatment chemotherapeutics and low-dose IL-2 therapy in a very sick, heavily pre-treated population and appear unrelated to the TILs themselves due to the nature and distribution of events over time:

Source: From Sarnaik et al., presented at ASCO 2019

Source: From Sarnaik et al., presented at ASCO 2019

In summary, we believe the efficacy, durability, and safety data that Iovance has demonstrated to date easily clears the bar for precedent on what is approvable for melanoma with a single-arm study that was established by PD-1/PD-L1 approvals. Following discussions with the FDA, Iovance believes that a single additional 75 patient cohort (Cohort 4) of data that repeats the protocol in a patient population with identical characteristics that was recruited in the 2nd cohort will be sufficient to support regulatory approval. The reproducibility of the TIL data to date under many different experimental conditions, coupled with the lack of a control arm in this trial heavily de-risks the melanoma indication, in our opinion.

Iovance response rates appear numerically superior as a monotherapy in a sicker, more heavily-pretreated population compared to many other combination therapies that have been tested in less heavily pre-treated patients

Should Iovance’s TILs be approved for use in melanoma, we believe that the company will enjoy a strong position in the marketplace for melanoma given what appears to us as inferior efficacy seen in combination therapy compared to TIL monotherapy. Furthermore, since Iovance TIL therapy will be a cell therapy, we believe that the TIL process should be very difficult or impossible to genericize and that manufacturing patents Iovance owns (out to 2040+) add further layers of protection.

Source: Biomedtracker, Iovance company data

Expansion opportunity 1: while cervical data has less historical data compared to melanoma, we think what has been presented thus far is very impressive

In addition to melanoma, Iovance is pursuing use of its TIL therapy in metastatic cervical cancer. Two NCI trials have supported the use of TILs in this indication, yielding encouraging results thus far.

Source: Biomedtracker, literature search

In 2018, Iovance announced results of the first cohort of cervical patients utilizing its TIL therapy. In a heavily pre-treated population of 15 patients (median 5 lines), Iovance reported ORR of 27% and DOR of 2.4 to 2.5+ months.

Following this initial efficacy data, Iovance changed its trial protocol to enrich for earlier line patients and excluded patients with >3 prior lines. As would be expected, response rates improved with this change with the initial look provided at ASCO 2019. With 27 patients treated, Iovance’s TILs showed 44% ORR and a 11% CR rate, with mDoR not yet reached (2.6+ to 9.2+ months). Mean time to response was 1.9 months with median time to follow-up 7.4 months.

We believe this data is extremely promising and, if replicated, should form the basis for approval in metastatic cervical cancer.

The recent approval for Keytruda in relapsed/refractory (r/r) cervical patients based on data from KEYNOTE-158 provides for a good regulatory and clinical use bar for efficacy. Keytruda monotherapy was granted accelerated approval based on a 77 patient PD-1L positive subset of a 98 patient trial, and Iovance has indicated FDA guided the company to only needing a single additional 75-100 patient cohort of data to support registration in cervical cancer, with the company specifying it will likely pursue the lower end of the range. Based on the very impressive ORR to date with TILs in cervical cancer compared to the existing regulatory bar coupled with the reliable and repeatable nature of data in melanoma, we believe there is a high likelihood that Iovance will be able to reproduce similar data in cervical cancer and attain approval.

Source: Keytruda label, Iovance company data

We applied the same draconian scenario analysis to cervical cancer that was performed for melanoma. Doing so yielded an mDoR of 5.3 months with 83% of patients still remaining in response. This leads us to believe that the 8 months mDoR goal for cervical in this heavily pre-treated population is highly achievable as well, with the possibility of seeing 10+ month mDoR.

Source: Jazaeri et al., presented at ASCO 2019

Source: Our estimates derived from Sarnaik et al..

Additional expansion opportunities: while TIL monotherapy for melanoma and cervical cancer represent the two most promising indications for TILs to date and in our opinion validates the platform’s value across immunogenic solid tumors, Iovance is actively pursuing other solid tumor indications and combination therapies as well

Iovance is exploring the use of TILs in metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (SCCHN), and presented initial data in 13 r/r SCCHN patients with 1-3 prior lines of therapy (median 3, essentially last line) with an ORR of 31% (all PRs) and DOR range of 2.8-7.6 months. Per UpToDate, there is no agreed-upon standard of care for treatment of SCCHN following relapse with systemic therapy, and is limited to physician’s choice of single or combo-agent chemo or afatinib, which show ORRs between 6% and 10% and PFS of 1.7-2.6 months in 2nd line treatment. Given this, we are enthusiastic about the 31% ORR/DOR range of 2.8-7.6 months presented by Iovance, though recognize the small sample size to date. Additional data from this 47 patient cohort is expected sometime in 2020. The company has not yet disclosed whether it would need to run a randomized, double-blinded, controlled phase 3 pivotal to obtain approval since past I/O therapy approvals in SCCHN had randomized controlled trials [RCTs] to support efficacy.

Lastly, there are a number of additional Iovance-sponsored studies and investigator sponsored trials (ISTs) that are currently ongoing and for which we could begin seeing data in 2020 at SITC. Each trial provides another shot on goal for either potentially moving ahead in the treatment paradigm (combo studies) or adding a new potential indication altogether into the valuation (e.g., NSCLC, ovarian, bladder, osteosarcoma, pancreatic, etc.), and would further validate the general applicability of this approach across a whole host of immunogenic solid tumor types and provide upside to the valuation of the company.

Source: clinicaltrials.gov, Iovance company data

Valuation

We believe that Iovance’s melanoma and cervical data is substantially de-risking and expect that Iovance will obtain approvals in both indications. We employed two different valuation methodologies to determine whether Iovance is undervalued: First, we derived what peak penetration assumptions were needed to justify Iovance’s current $1.86 billion EV, using a 6x peak sales multiple on US sales ONLY (no EU sales assume) discounted back (effectively a 3x multiple off peak sales) and a $300,000 per patient net price, both of which we view as conservative given the ~6-8x range ascribed to companies developing difficult-to-genericize products and the $373,000 average per patient price tag for Yescarta and Kymriah for treatment of NHL. We then compare this to 2nd-year and implied peak penetration from the CAR T launch in DLBCL.

In other words, if Iovance only achieves approval in melanoma and nothing else, we believe one would need to assume it achieves roughly 23% penetration to justify its present day EV. If Iovance only gets approval in cervical cancer, one needs to assume 52% penetration. And if Iovance only gets approval in melanoma and cervical cancer, one needs to assume 16% penetration in that combined population to justify present-day EV.

Given the broad applicability to Iovance’s TIL therapy in solid tumors, we believe a certain degree of “platform value” can be ascribed to potential treatments outside of melanoma and cervical cancer. The platform value matrix below sensitizes the minimum penetration required for melanoma, cervical, and both combined to justify present-day EV, from a modest $200 million (representing potentially only one more indication) to a larger $600 million (representing one large indication or a few smaller ones). Our base case assumes approvals in melanoma and cervical cancer, and a $300 million - $400 million value for the platform (which we still view as conservative). Our base case “break even” for valuation is at 13% penetration for cervical and melanoma.

To compare how conservative or aggressive these penetration values may be, we looked at the current penetration for CAR T relative to their target populations (essentially all 2nd line DLBCL at this point), which is similarly for how TILs are being investigated and we believe would be used in practice. There are roughly 8,000 treated 2nd line DLBCL patients treated in the US each year (approved for r/r DLBCL and is used in 2nd line patients who are able to tolerate and have access to it), and analysts have projections of ~$740 million in revenue expected for on-market CAR T this year, which is still very early in the CAR T launch curve (year 2 of sales):

Source: Kite 2016 investor presentation referencing Decision Resources Group 2015

Source: Bloomberg, analyst estimates of projected 2019 CAR T revenue of roughly $740 mn as of 9/25/2019

If we apply a 15% gross-to-net to the $373,000 list price for CAR T therapies that yields a net price of $319,000, we calculate expectations that there are ~2,300 patients who are expected to receive CAR T in this year. Using the 8,000 2nd line DLBCL number, CAR T has penetrated roughly 30% of its intended market by year 2 of launch:

To us, this validates that the market is likely currently pricing in overly-conservative estimates to Iovance TIL penetration even when factoring in development risk given that our penetration “break evens” are based on peak penetration, not year 2 penetration. Using CAR T as an anchor, we believe 40-50% peak penetration into melanoma and cervical cancer would not be unreasonable assumptions. Of note, CAR T has faced substantial reimbursement and logistical issues during its launch, yet still has managed to achieve these impressive penetration values. By the time Iovance TILs launch, we think these cell therapy issues will have resolved themselves and will pose less of a headwind to Iovance’s launch trajectory. In fact, we are already seeing signs of improvement with CMS upwardly adjusting NTAP (reimbursement to hospital) payments for CAR T, from 50% to 65% for FY 2020. Finally, we note that Iovance TIL COGS are expected to be substantially lower than CAR T COGS because Iovance does not need to use a vector-based transformation process to genetically alter the TILs (such a process is expensive, especially given the viral vector shortage that have been plaguing the gene therapy industry).

We can also look to compare Iovance’s current valuation to TIL therapy’s closest comp, which again were CAR T standalone companies prior to their acquisition. We believe this is a conservative comp because: 1) DLBCL, which is by far the primary indication CAR Ts are currently used, represent fewer total deaths than melanoma by itself (and many fewer than melanoma + cervical). In addition, there were three major CAR T players (Juno, Kite, Novartis) at the time CAR T was at a similar point in its development compared to Iovance:

Source: Bloomberg (IOVA market cap from close 9/27/2019)

When Kite and Juno had unvalidated durability data and arguably less platform validation than Iovance at this point in development, they were roughly in line with Iovance’s valuation. Clear validation of CAR T durability for “liquid” tumors (which we view as highly likely based on existing data) catalyzed KITE and JUNO shares sharply upward. We believe Iovance’s move could be even sharper given the company’s sole late-stage presence in the TIL field addressing solid tumors, in contrast to three frontrunner CAR T players who were expected to split the market. Since Iovance is the only TIL therapy company, the company is in the enviable position of having a truly unique platform that we envision could easily be bid-up in a potential sale process. We envision such a process happening shortly after pivotal cohorts in melanoma and cervical are reported, and especially if at least one other tumor type shows promising efficacy as well.

In conclusion, we believe Iovance offers a uniquely de-risked biotech opportunity that we see as having considerable upside even under, what we believe, are conservative estimates. We build out the following model which implies a present day “fair value” target price of $36, with implied upside of 98%:

Prices as of market close on 9/27/2019

