TikTok’s John Eringman on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring John Eringman, known as @johnefinance on TikTok, who aims to help his followers build healthy financial habits.

My Best Purchase

My best purchase, by far, was buying a duplex in 2020. I lived in one unit and rented out the second unit. This significantly lowered my living expenses.

My Worst Purchase

My worst purchase was buying a sports car in college. People don’t understand that with a more expensive car comes more expensive maintenance, gas and insurance. It’s one of the worst financial decisions any college student can make.

