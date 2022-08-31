Personal Finance

TikTok’s John Eringman on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

Jaime Catmull
Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring John Eringman, known as @johnefinance on TikTok, who aims to help his followers build healthy financial habits.

My Best Purchase

My best purchase, by far, was buying a duplex in 2020. I lived in one unit and rented out the second unit. This significantly lowered my living expenses.

My Worst Purchase

My worst purchase was buying a sports car in college. People don’t understand that with a more expensive car comes more expensive maintenance, gas and insurance. It’s one of the worst financial decisions any college student can make.

