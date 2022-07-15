US Markets

TikTok's global security chief to step down - internal memo

Contributors
Echo Wang Reuters
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

TikTok's global chief security officer Roland Cloutier, who oversees cyber security, is stepping down from his role but will stay at the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

By Echo Wang and David Shepardson

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - TikTok's global chief security officer Roland Cloutier, who oversees cyber security, is stepping down from his role but will stay at the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

"With our recent announcement about data management changes in the U.S., it's time for me to transition from my role as Global Chief Security Officer into a strategic advisory role focusing on the business impact of security and trust programs, working directly with (CEO) Shou, (ByteDance VP of Technology) Dingkun and other senior leaders," Cloutier wrote in the memo.

TikTok, the video-sharing app owned by China's ByteDance, hired Cloutier from payroll processing company Automated Data Processing Inc (ADP) in 2020, amid increasing scrutiny from U.S. regulators on the company's handling of personal data.

Kim Albarella, a senior member at TikTok's security team, will serve as interim head of Global Security. Albarella previously worked for ADP for more than a decade.

(Reporting by Echo Wang and David Shepardson; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((E.Wang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 9172873971; Reuters Messaging: E.Wang@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular