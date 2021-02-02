TikTok's Chinese version Douyin sued Tencent for monopolistic behaviour

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - ByteDance's Chinese short video app Douyin has filed a complaint with a court in Beijing to sue Tencent 0700.HK for monopolistic behaviour and asked for 90 million yuan ($13.94 million) in compensation, ByteDance said on Tuesday.

Tencent restricts users from sharing douyin content on its chat apps which should be prohibited by anti-monopoly law, ByteDance added.

($1 = 6.4561 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Additional reporting by Pei Li, editing by Ed Osmond)

