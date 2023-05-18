News & Insights

TikTok users file lawsuit to block Montana ban

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 18, 2023 — 05:30 pm EDT

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - A group of five TikTok users, who also create content posted on the short-video app, filed suit in U.S. District Court in Montana on Thursday seeking to block the state's new ban on the Chinese-owned platform.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed legislation to ban TikTok in the state, effective Jan. 1. The five users seek to block the law, which makes it unlawful for the app stores of Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc to offer TikTok within the state. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;)) Keywords: USA TIKTOK/MONTANA (URGENT)

