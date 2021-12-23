Markets
TikTok Tops Google To Become 2021's Most Popular Website

(RTTNews) - As per latest data, ByteDance's (BDNCE) TikTok has become the world's most popular website in 2021, beating even Google (GOOGL).

Web security company Cloudfare (NET) said in a blog post that TikTok first took the top spot on February 17, but that was only for a day. In between, it took the top slot in March and in May, but it wasn't until August 10 that it took the top spot for many days.

Cloudfare said in the post that there were some days when Google was No. 1, but it was TikTok which ruled over October and November, including on Thanksgiving (November 25) and Black Friday (November 26).

In 2020, TikTok, was ranked the seventh most popular domain, thus showing a significant jump in popularity since last year.

Rounding out the top 10 most popular domains were Meta Platform's Facebook, followed by Microsoft), Apple, Amazon, YouTube, Twitter and WhatsApp.

TikTok was also the most popular social media domain this year, surpassing Facebook. YouTube, Twitter and Instagram made it to the top five, followed by Snapchat, Reddit, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Quora.

Data provided by Cloudflare also found that Netflix and YouTube were the top two streaming sites in 2021, but HBO Max moved ahead of Hulu - majority owned by Disney for the fourth spot and Paramount eighth, after having been released on March 2021.

