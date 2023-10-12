News & Insights

US Markets

TikTok to take proactive steps to address issues in Malaysia

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 12, 2023 — 10:58 pm EDT

Written by A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

Adds quotes in paragraphs 3-4

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Short video app TikTok is committed to taking proactive measures to address issues raised by Malaysia, a spokesperson said, after its government said the application was not fully compliant with local laws.

"TikTok respects local laws and regulations and is committed to taking proactive measures to address the issues raised," a spokesperson for the company said in an email on Thursday.

TikTok has organised meetings with Malaysia's communications regulator next week to demonstrate its commitment, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.