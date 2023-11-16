TikTok to prohibit videos promoting bin Laden's 'Letter to America'

By Sheila Dang and David Shepardson

Nov 16 (Reuters) - TikTok will prohibit content that promotes Osama bin Laden's 2002 letter detailing the former al Qaeda leader's justifications for attacks against Americans, the short-form video app said on Thursday.

Discussions of the 20-year-old letter have spread on the platform this week in the context of debate over the Israel-Hamas war, with some users in the West praising its contents.

The letter, which was written after al Qaeda's attack on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people, criticized U.S. support for Israel, accused Americans of financing "oppression" of Palestinians, and contained antisemitic comments.

Bin Laden was killed in 2011 in Pakistan by a U.S. military special operations unit.

"Content promoting this letter clearly violates our rules on supporting any form of terrorism," TikTok said in a statement, adding that reports that it was "trending" on the platform were inaccurate.

A search for "Letter to America" on TikTok surfaced no results on Thursday, with a notice that said the phrase may be associated with "content that violates our guidelines."

Some U.S. lawmakers have called for a ban of the Chinese-owned app and had renewed their criticisms before Thursday's announcement.

Democratic Representative Josh Gottheimer said on Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, that TikTok was "pushing pro-terrorist propaganda to influence Americans."

On Wednesday, The Guardian removed the full text of bin Laden's letter, which it had published in 2002. The news outlet said on its website that the letter was being shared on social media without full context, and that it would instead direct readers to the news article that originally reported on the letter.

TikTok said previously its recommendation algorithm does not push certain content to users, and that the company has removed hundreds of thousands of videos since Oct. 7 for violating policies against misinformation and promotion of violence.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Austin and David Shepardson in Washington, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

