News & Insights

US Markets
SE

TikTok to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia -CEO

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

June 14, 2023 — 11:05 pm EDT

Written by Stanley Widanto for Reuters ->

Adds more details, background from paragraph 2

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Short video app TikTok plans to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia over the next few years, its CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Thursday.

Chew said at an event held in Indonesia that TikTok's content is becoming more diversified as it adds more users and expands into e-commerce. TikTok is owned by China's ByteDance.

Southeast Asia is one of TikTok's biggest markets in terms of user numbers. But the platform has yet to translate the large user base into a major e-commerce revenue source as it faces fierce competition from bigger rivals of Sea's SE.N Shopee, Alibaba’s 9988.HK Lazada and GoTo's GOTO.JK Tokopedia.

TikTok's e-commerce platform lets consumers purchase goods through links on the app during livestreaming.

Chew said TikTok has 8,000 employees in Southeast Asia, and 2 million small vendors who are selling their wares on its platform, without elaborating further.

(Reporting by Stanley Widanto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((miyoung.kim@thomsonreuters.com; 65 6870 3026; Reuters Messaging: miyoung.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.