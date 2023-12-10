News & Insights

TikTok to invest $1.5 bln in Indonesia's GoTo

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

December 10, 2023 — 09:48 pm EST

Written by Ananda Teresia: for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - TikTok will take a controlling stake in an e-commerce unit of Indonesia's biggest tech firm PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia GOTO.JK, a partnership that will see the short video app invest $1.5 billion over the long term, the two companies said on Monday.

Under the deal, Tokopedia will purchase TikTok Shop assets worth $340 million, while TikTok will buy a 75.01% stake in GoTo's PT Tokopedia via a new share issuance worth $840 million, according to a stock exchange filing by GoTo.

