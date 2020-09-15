US Markets
ORCL

TikTok to become standalone U.S. company - FT

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

ByteDance will place short-video app TikTok's global business in a new US-headquartered company with Oracle Corp investing as a minority shareholder, the Financial times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ByteDance will place short-video app TikTok's global business in a new US-headquartered company with Oracle Corp ORCL.N investing as a minority shareholder, the Financial times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL MSFT

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular