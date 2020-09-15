TikTok to become standalone U.S. company - FT

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ByteDance will place short-video app TikTok's global business in a new US-headquartered company with Oracle Corp ORCL.N investing as a minority shareholder, the Financial times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

