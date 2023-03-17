TikTok to be removed from Scottish parliament phones and devices - Sky News

Refiles to fix typo in TikTok in headline

March 17 (Reuters) - TikTok will be removed from Scottish Parliament phones and devices amid security concerns, Sky News reported on Friday.

The members of the Scottish Parliament and staff were "strongly" advised to remove TikTok, including from personal devices used to access the Scottish Parliament's IT systems, the report said citing an email.

