TikTok taps cyber security chief from Automated Data Processing -sources

March 5 (Reuters) - Social media app TikTok has hired cyber security expert Roland Cloutier from payroll processing company Automated Data Processing Inc (ADP) ADP.O as its chief information security officer, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

In this newly created role, Cloutier will report to TikTok's chief Alex Zhu, the sources said, making him the most senior official in the company in charge of cyber security. TikTok's handling of personal data has come under scrutiny from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), Reuters reported last year.

At ADP, Cloutier served as chief security officer, helping ensure that the confidential personal information the company handles remains secure. He worked for ADP for 10 years.

Cloutier previously spent over a decade serving in the United States Air Force, Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs.

TikTok is owned by Chinese technology giant ByteDance. ByteDance is seeking to provide assurances to CFIUS that personal data held by TikTok, which is widely popular with U.S. teenagers, is stored securely in the United States and will not be compromised by Chinese authorities.

U.S. lawmakers have also called for a national security probe into TikTok, expressing concern that the Chinese company may be censoring politically sensitive content, and raising questions about how it stores personal data.

