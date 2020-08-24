TikTok Sues Trump Administration

TikTok, the wildly popular video-sharing service owned by China's ByteDance, is taking its grievance against the government to court. The company announced Monday that it has filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Trump, who earlier this month signed an Executive Order (EO) banning U.S. companies from doing business with ByteDance. TikTok's suit was submitted to a federal court in Los Angeles.

In its lawsuit, TikTok argues that the EO is entirely unjustified and violates the company's constitutional right to due process of law, among other transgressions.

Image source: Getty Images.

The administration issued the EO over concerns that TikTok, with its apparent numerous security flaws, represents a "national emergency."

"TikTok automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories," the EO reads. This "threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information."

TikTok begs to differ. In a written statement, the company delivered the following rebuttal:

[A]s the U.S. government is well aware, Plaintiffs have taken extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok's U.S. user data, including by having TikTok store such data outside of China (in the United States and Singapore) and by erecting software barriers that help ensure that TikTok stores its U.S. user data separately from the user data of other ByteDance products.

ByteDance has come under significant pressure to divest TikTok to a U.S. investor. So far, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has held discussions with ByteDance to purchase the unit; Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) -- somewhat surprisingly as it operates mainly a database business -- is apparently also making a play. Earlier this month, Trump characterized Oracle as "a great company" that would be a suitable owner.

Neither Microsoft nor Oracle has yet commented on TikTok's lawsuit.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oracle wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.