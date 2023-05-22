TikTok sues Montana after state passes a law banning app

May 22 (Reuters) - TikTok filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Montana after the state passed a law banning the short-video app.

"We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," TikTok said in the court filing.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and David Shepardson in Washington, writing by Paul Grant; editing by Eric Beech)

((paul.grant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.