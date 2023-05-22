News & Insights

TikTok sues Montana after state passes a law banning app

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

May 22, 2023 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by Jasper Ward and David Shepardson for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - TikTok filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Montana after the state passed a law banning the short-video app.

"We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," TikTok said in the court filing.

