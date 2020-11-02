US Markets

TikTok signs deal with Sony Music to expand music library

Contributors
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Short video-sharing app TikTok said on Monday it had signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment that will give all its users access to Sony's portfolio of music including global artists such as Beyonce, Martin Garrix and Harry Styles.

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Short video-sharing app TikTok said on Monday it had signed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment that will give all its users access to Sony's portfolio of music including global artists such as Beyonce, Martin Garrix and Harry Styles.

The deal will allow Sony Music to use TikTok's platform, home to several viral internet trends and where emerging artists have garnered fans quickly, to promote its artists. (https://bit.ly/37YXl4m)

The partnership comes a day after the U.S. Commerce Department said it would "vigorously defend" an executive order that seeks to bar transactions with Chinese-owned TikTok after a federal judge halted the action.

TikTok signed similar deals with UK-based non profit Merlin earlier this year, in a bid to expand its music library and a multi-year partnership with Paris-based Believe, a music platform for independent artists, in July.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular