TikTok shakes up senior roles including in trust and safety unit, Information reports

February 27, 2024 — 01:18 pm EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese and Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok is replacing several senior executives including the person running its trust and safety unit which handles content moderation, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing people at the company and a memo sent to staff.

Adam Presser, operations head of the app who reports to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, will now oversee trust and safety, according to the Information.

Last month, Chew testified before Congress alongside Meta META.O chief Mark Zuckerberg and other tech and media heads in a hearing where lawmakers accused the companies of failing to protect children from escalating threats of sexual predation on their platforms.

Replying to questions from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, TikTok's CEO had said that the company would spend more than $2 billion on trust and safety efforts.

Cormac Keenan, who had led global trust and safety, will now take on a strategic advisory rolein the senior leadership team, a spokesperson at TikTok confirmed.

