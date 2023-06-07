News & Insights

US Markets

TikTok seeks up to $20 bln in e-commerce business this year - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 07, 2023 — 10:08 pm EDT

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Adds background, details on TikTok Shop expansion from Bloomberg News report

June 7 (Reuters) - ByteDance-owned TikTok hopes to more than quadruple the size of its worldwide e-commerce operations to as much as $20 billion in merchandise sales this year, relying on growth in Southeast Asia, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The increase compares to last year’s $4.4 billion in gross merchandise value, representing the worth of total goods sold through its online marketplace TikTok Shop, the report said, adding that the company is betting on markets such as Indonesia.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

TikTok's e-commerce platform lets customers purchase goods through links on the app during live broadcasts.

The development comes as the Chinese-owned company faces scrutiny from governments and regulators because of concerns that China could use the app to harvest user data or advance its interests.

The company is also working to expand its sales in the US and Europe, the report said.

Financial Times had last year reported that TikTok is due to enter a partnership with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive to launch its live shopping platform in North America by outsourcing its operations.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sonia Cheema)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.