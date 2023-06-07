News & Insights

TikTok seeks up to $20 bln in e-commerce business this year - Bloomberg News

June 07, 2023 — 09:24 pm EDT

June 7 (Reuters) - ByteDance Ltd's TikTok hopes to more than quadruple the size of its worldwide e-commerce operation to as much as $20 billion in merchandise sales this year, relying on growth in Southeast Asia, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

