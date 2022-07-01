US Markets
ORCL

TikTok seeks to reassure lawmakers on U.S. data security

Contributors
David Shepardson Reuters
Echo Wang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chinese-owned social media site TikTok told U.S. senators it is working on a final agreement with the U.S. government that "will fully safeguard user data and U.S. national security interests," according to a letter seen Friday by Reuters.

July 1 (Reuters) - Chinese-owned social media site TikTok told U.S. senators it is working on a final agreement with the U.S. government that "will fully safeguard user data and U.S. national security interests," according to a letter seen Friday by Reuters.

TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew told senators in a letter dated Thursday the short video app was working with Oracle Corp ORCL.N on "new advanced data security controls that we hope to finalize in the near future." Last month, TikTok said it has completed migrating information on its U.S. users to servers at Oracle but it still is using U.S. and Singapore data centers for backup.

TikTok's letter acknowledged that China-based employees "can have access to TikTok U.S. user data subject to a series of robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols overseen by our U.S.-based security team." TikTok said as it continues to work on data issues it expects "to delete U.S. users protected data from our own systems and fully pivot to Oracle cloud servers located in the U.S."

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Echo Wang)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular