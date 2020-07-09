TikTok says removed over 49 mln videos in second half of 2019

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

July 9 (Reuters) - Social media app TikTok said on Thursday it removed over 49 million videos that violated its guidelines or terms of service from its platform globally in the second half of last year.

"Our systems proactively caught and removed 98.2% of those videos before a user reported them. And of the total videos removed, 89.4% were taken down before they received any views," TikTok said in its transparency report.

