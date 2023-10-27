Tiktok says Malaysia's claims it blocks pro-Palestinian content are 'unfounded'

Adds background from paragraph 3

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Social media platform TikTok said on Friday allegations from the Malaysian government that it was blocking pro-Palestinian content were "unfounded".

"Our community guidelines apply equally to all content on TikTok, and we're committed to consistently enforcing our policies to protect our community," a TikTok spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Malaysia on Thursday warned of possible action against social media firms TikTok and Meta, saying their platforms had been accused of restricting content supporting Palestinians.

Meta on Thursday said there was "no truth" to the claims, adding it was not deliberately suppressing voices on its Facebook platform.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

