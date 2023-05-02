News & Insights

TikTok says head of U.S. trust and safety will leave the company

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 02, 2023 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by Sheila Dang for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - TikTok said on Tuesday its head of U.S. data security trust and safety, Eric Han, will leave the company.

The news comes as TikTok faces calls from U.S. lawmakers to ban the popular short-form video app from the country over concerns about its Chinese ownership and protection of U.S. user data.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

