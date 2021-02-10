TikTok sale to Walmart, Oracle takes back seat as Biden reviews security - WSJ

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp ORCL.N and Walmart Inc's WMT.N plan to buy TikTok's U.S. operations has been pushed back indefinitely, as President Joe Biden reviews Donald Trump's efforts to address potential security risks from Chinese tech companies, the Wall Street journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3a6KA8z)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

