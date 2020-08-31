TikTok Sale in Turmoil After China Updates Tech Export Rules

The sale of Chinese video-sharing app TikTok to a U.S. tech company hit a potential roadblock after Beijing updated technology export rules that could delay a purchase.

After President Trump gave TikTok owner ByteDance 90 days to sell the app over national security concerns, China issued new regulations on Friday that could restrict or even ban the export of certain technology while requiring companies to first seek government approval.

Image source: Getty Images.

TikTok is under scrutiny because it had been surreptitiously collecting vast amounts of data on app users that the Trump administration believes could be used for blackmail, corporate espionage, or tracking government employees.

Wells Fargo forbids employees to have TikTok on their phones, as does the U.S. armed forces and the Transportation Security Administration. India has banned the app, while Japan, Pakistan, Hong Kong, and Indonesia are considering it.

Trump's edict caused a flurry of interest by tech companies, including Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which partnered with Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Japan's Softbank Group (OTC: SFTBF) to bid on the app.

But, according to the British newspaper The Guardian, China just updated its export rules to include what a Chinese trade expert called "some forefront technologies," such as artificial intelligence, voice recognition, and content recommendation that would need government approval before they could be transferred, on the grounds of national security.

The trade expert was quoted by the official government news agency Xinhua as saying ByteDance should "seriously and cautiously consider whether it is necessary to suspend" the app's sale, suggesting the weight of the government is behind those sentiments.

However, CNBC just reported ByteDance has chosen a bidder for TikTok and a deal could be announced as soon as tomorrow.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oracle wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Softbank Group and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.