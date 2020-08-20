TikTok removes 380,000 videos for violating hate speech policy

Neha Malara Reuters
Published
TikTok has removed more than 380,000 videos in the United States for violating its hate speech policy so far this year, the short-form video app said on Thursday.

The app, owned by China's ByteDance, also said it banned more than 1,300 accounts for posting hateful content. (https://bit.ly/34levXY)

