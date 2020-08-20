TikTok removes 380,000 videos for violating hate speech policy

Aug 20 (Reuters) - TikTok has removed more than 380,000 videos in the United States for violating its hate speech policy so far this year, the short-form video app said on Thursday.

The app, owned by China's ByteDance, also said it banned more than 1,300 accounts for posting hateful content. (https://bit.ly/34levXY)

