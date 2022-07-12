TikTok pauses changes to privacy policy on targeted ads in Europe

TikTok is suspending privacy policy changes relating to how it targets advertising at users due to take effect on Wednesday following a warning in Italy that it risked breaching European Union rules.

"While we engage on the questions from stakeholders about our proposed personalised advertising changes in Europe, we are pausing the introduction of that part of our privacy policy update," a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

