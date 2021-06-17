TikTok owner ByteDance's revenue up 111% to $34.3 bln in 2020 - source

TikTok owner ByteDance's total revenue hit $34.3 bln in 2020, up 111% from 2019, the company told its employees in a staff meeting, a person who attended the meeting told Reuters on Thursday.

Its gross profit hit $19 billion, representing a 93% growth year over year while its operating loss was $2 billion for the year and net loss was $45 billion, the person said.

