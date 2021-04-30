TikTok names ByteDance CFO Shouzi Chew as new CEO

By Echo Wang

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - TikTok appointed Shouzi Chew, a Singaporean national, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the hot video-sharing platform, the company said on Friday.

Chew, who is based in Singapore and was named CFO of TikTok parent company ByteDance in March this year, will continue in that role.

TikTok's interim head Vanessa Pappas, based in Los Angeles, will be the new Chief Operating Officer.

Chew had served as Xiaomi’s chief financial officer from 2015 to 2020, and ran its international business for a year.

