US Markets

TikTok mulls splitting from ByteDance if proposal with U.S. fails - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 14, 2023 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Short video app TikTok's management is considering the possibility of separating from parent firm, China's ByteDance, to help address U.S. concerns about national security risks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A divestiture, which could result in a sale or initial public offering, is considered a last resort, and to be pursued only if the company's existing proposal with U.S. national security officials does not get approved, Bloomberg reported.

TikTok is undergoing a national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and it agreed last year to implement a number of measures to address U.S. officials' security concerns.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.