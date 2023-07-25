News & Insights

TikTok launches text-only posts to rival Elon Musk's Twitter

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 25, 2023 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by Aditya Soni and Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - Chinese short-video app TikTok is allowing users to create text-only posts, in the latest attempt by a social media firm to capitalize on the turmoil at Twitter since its buyout by Elon Musk last year.

The move, announced on Monday, would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.

The posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, according to tech news website the Verge.

Meta Platforms META.O Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in July, another text-only application that could pose a threat to Musk's Twitter.

Musk on Monday renamed Twitter to X, and removed the iconic blue bird logo, in his bid to create "an everything app".

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Zaheer Kachwala; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

