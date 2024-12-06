TikTok Faces Ban: U.S. Court Upholds ByteDance Divestiture Law

U.S. federal appeals court upheld a law mandating ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations by January 19 or face a nationwide ban. The ruling marks a significant victory for the Department of Justice (DOJ) and advocates of tighter controls on Chinese-owned technology. The decision intensifies pressure on ByteDance, with potential appeals to the Supreme Court or further deliberations by President Joe Biden ahead of the enforcement deadline. ByteDance, which counts Sequoia Capital and KKR among its investors, has called the law unconstitutional, citing violations of free speech and concerns over speculative national security threats.





The ruling has immediate repercussions, with TikTok’s user base of 170 million Americans potentially losing access to the app. The DOJ has argued that TikTok’s Chinese ownership poses a severe security risk due to its capacity to collect and manipulate vast amounts of user data. Tech competitors like Meta Platforms and Alphabet benefited from the news, with their shares rising as TikTok’s uncertain future looms. Meanwhile, the law sets a precedent for the government to act against other foreign-owned apps posing similar risks.





Market Overview:





U.S. appeals court upholds law requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok by January 19.



Meta Platforms shares climb 3% on TikTok uncertainty; Alphabet’s shares also rise.



Apple and Google may face restrictions on hosting TikTok in their app stores.



Key Points:



TikTok’s ban could disrupt services for its 170 million U.S. users.



ByteDance contends the law violates free speech and promotes speculative concerns.



Congress sees TikTok’s Chinese ownership as a hybrid commercial threat to national security.



Looking Ahead:



ByteDance likely to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court or a full appellate panel.



President Biden’s decision on extending the January deadline could shape TikTok’s future.



Other Chinese-owned apps may face scrutiny under similar national security frameworks.



The ruling underscores the growing rift between U.S. lawmakers and Chinese technology firms, as concerns over data privacy and influence mount. While TikTok’s management denies sharing user data with the Chinese government, officials argue that Beijing could exert undue influence over the platform. ByteDance’s next steps, whether through legal challenges or expedited divestment, will be critical in determining TikTok’s future in the U.S. market.Tech giants like Meta ( META ) and Alphabet ( GOOGL ), poised to gain ad revenue, are among the immediate beneficiaries of TikTok’s precarious position. The broader tech industry, including Apple ( AAPL ) and Google, will also navigate implications from the law, which could serve as a benchmark for future foreign tech policy. As political tensions simmer, this case highlights the complex interplay of national security and global technology governance.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

