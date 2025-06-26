TikTok, Facebook and the World’s 8 Other Most Valuable Brands in 2025

In a highly commodified world, there are now endless brands that have become household names, whether it’s a brand that controls the technology we use or where we buy our everyday essentials. To determine which brands are the most valuable, BrandFinance looked at both brand revenues, including royalties, and brand strength, comprised of familiarity, price and demand impact.

Based on this analysis, these are the top 10 most valuable brands in the world.

1. Apple

Country: U.S.

U.S. Brand value (2025): $574.5 billion

$574.5 billion Annual change in brand value: 11%

2. Microsoft

Country: U.S.

U.S. Brand value (2025): $461.1 billion

$461.1 billion Annual change in brand value: 35%

3. Google

Country: U.S.

U.S. Brand value (2025): $413 billion

$413 billion Annual change in brand value: 24%

4. Amazon

Country: U.S.

U.S. Brand value (2025): $356.4 billion

$356.4 billion Annual change in brand value: 15%

5. Walmart

Country: U.S.

U.S. Brand value (2025): $137.2 billion

$137.2 billion Annual change in brand value: 42%

6. Samsung Group

Country: South Korea

South Korea Brand value (2025): $110.6 billion

$110.6 billion Annual change in brand value: 11%

7. TikTok/Douyin

Country: China

China Brand value (2025): $105.8 billion

$105.8 billion Annual change in brand value: 26%

8. Facebook

Country: U.S.

U.S. Brand value (2025): $91.5 billion

$91.5 billion Annual change in brand value: 21%

9. Nvidia

Country: U.S.

U.S. Brand value (2025): $87.9 billion

$87.9 billion Annual change in brand value: 98%

10. State Grid Corporation of China

Country: China

China Brand value (2025): $85.6 billion

$85.6 billion Annual change in brand value: 20%

