Personal Finance

TikTok, Facebook and the World’s 8 Other Most Valuable Brands in 2025

June 26, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates->

In a highly commodified world, there are now endless brands that have become household names, whether it’s a brand that controls the technology we use or where we buy our everyday essentials. To determine which brands are the most valuable, BrandFinance looked at both brand revenues, including royalties, and brand strength, comprised of familiarity, price and demand impact.

Find Out: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Bought Over $73 Million in Shares of This Tech Company — Here’s Why

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Based on this analysis, these are the top 10 most valuable brands in the world.

1. Apple

  • Country: U.S.
  • Brand value (2025): $574.5 billion
  • Annual change in brand value: 11%

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

2. Microsoft

  • Country: U.S.
  • Brand value (2025): $461.1 billion
  • Annual change in brand value: 35%

3. Google

  • Country: U.S.
  • Brand value (2025): $413 billion
  • Annual change in brand value: 24%

4. Amazon

  • Country: U.S.
  • Brand value (2025): $356.4 billion
  • Annual change in brand value: 15%

5. Walmart

  • Country: U.S.
  • Brand value (2025): $137.2 billion
  • Annual change in brand value: 42%

6. Samsung Group

  • Country: South Korea
  • Brand value (2025): $110.6 billion
  • Annual change in brand value: 11%

7. TikTok/Douyin

  • Country: China
  • Brand value (2025): $105.8 billion
  • Annual change in brand value: 26%

8. Facebook

  • Country: U.S.
  • Brand value (2025): $91.5 billion
  • Annual change in brand value: 21%

9. Nvidia

  • Country: U.S.
  • Brand value (2025): $87.9 billion
  • Annual change in brand value: 98%

10. State Grid Corporation of China

  • Country: China
  • Brand value (2025): $85.6 billion
  • Annual change in brand value: 20%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: TikTok, Facebook and the World’s 8 Other Most Valuable Brands in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.