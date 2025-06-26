In a highly commodified world, there are now endless brands that have become household names, whether it’s a brand that controls the technology we use or where we buy our everyday essentials. To determine which brands are the most valuable, BrandFinance looked at both brand revenues, including royalties, and brand strength, comprised of familiarity, price and demand impact.
Based on this analysis, these are the top 10 most valuable brands in the world.
1. Apple
- Country: U.S.
- Brand value (2025): $574.5 billion
- Annual change in brand value: 11%
2. Microsoft
- Country: U.S.
- Brand value (2025): $461.1 billion
- Annual change in brand value: 35%
3. Google
- Country: U.S.
- Brand value (2025): $413 billion
- Annual change in brand value: 24%
4. Amazon
- Country: U.S.
- Brand value (2025): $356.4 billion
- Annual change in brand value: 15%
5. Walmart
- Country: U.S.
- Brand value (2025): $137.2 billion
- Annual change in brand value: 42%
6. Samsung Group
- Country: South Korea
- Brand value (2025): $110.6 billion
- Annual change in brand value: 11%
7. TikTok/Douyin
- Country: China
- Brand value (2025): $105.8 billion
- Annual change in brand value: 26%
8. Facebook
- Country: U.S.
- Brand value (2025): $91.5 billion
- Annual change in brand value: 21%
9. Nvidia
- Country: U.S.
- Brand value (2025): $87.9 billion
- Annual change in brand value: 98%
10. State Grid Corporation of China
- Country: China
- Brand value (2025): $85.6 billion
- Annual change in brand value: 20%
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: TikTok, Facebook and the World’s 8 Other Most Valuable Brands in 2025
