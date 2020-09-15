TikTok Could Be Spun Off Rather Than Sold to Oracle

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) might not acquire TikTok after all, as the video-sharing site is considering a spinoff from its China-based parent, ByteDance, to become a U.S.-headquartered company instead.

Rather, Oracle will acquire a minority interest in the business while ByteDance remains the majority shareholder. It's possible Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and other investors could also acquire minority stakes.

Image source: Getty Images.

Dancing around the issue

The Financial Times reports that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said ByteDance is committing to "create TikTok Global as a U.S.-headquartered company," with other outlets saying the deal could be approved as soon as this evening.

How the deal squares with President Trump's ultimatum last month that TikTok be sold to a U.S. company or have its U.S. operations shut down is still unknown, though Oracle will become a part owner of TikTok's entire business, not just its U.S. operations, which could be viewed as an improvement.

As part of the spinoff, TikTok will have a degree of autonomy from ByteDance and will be managed separately from it. By having Oracle as a minority owner, it will warrant that American user data from the app is stored and processed in the U.S. in accordance with the recommendation of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

However, ByteDance will also maintain control of the algorithm that determines what videos a user sees next, and it will continue to collaborate with TikTok globally, which might undermine the spirit of what the Trump administration was trying to achieve. If Oracle is simply hosting the data with no access to the algorithm or say in the business' operation, the deal may not go far enough to satisfy U.S. national security concerns.

Negotiations are still under way, and the parties involved have not officially commented on any developments.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Oracle wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.