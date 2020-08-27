US Markets
MSFT

TikTok CEO's exit signals deal imminent - CNBC

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer's exit indicates that a deal, likely a sale to Microsoft, could come in the next 48 hours, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Aug 27 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer's exit indicates that a deal, likely a sale to Microsoft MSFT.O, could come in the next 48 hours, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular