TikTok CEO's exit signals deal imminent - CNBC

Aug 27 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer's exit indicates that a deal, likely a sale to Microsoft MSFT.O, could come in the next 48 hours, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

