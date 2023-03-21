US Markets

TikTok CEO: App has never shared US data with Chinese govt

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 21, 2023 — 10:13 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will tell lawmakers the Chinese-owned short video app with more than 150 million American users has never, and would never, share U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

"TikTok has never shared, or received a request to share, U.S. user data with the Chinese government. Nor would TikTok honor such a request if one were ever made," Chew will testify on Thursday, according to written testimony posted Tuesday evening.

He added that TikTok's parent company ByteDance is not owned or controlled by any government or state entity. "Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country," Chew added.

