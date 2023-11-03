News & Insights

US Markets

TikTok CEO to meet EU industry, digital, antitrust chiefs next week

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 03, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew will meet EU industry chief Thierry Breton, EU digital chief Vera Jourova and EU antitrust chief Didier Reynders in Brussels next week, TikTok said on Friday.

The visit by Chew, his second to Brussels, comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of TikTok's role in the proliferation of disinformation following Hamas' attack against Israel last month and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Chew will meet Breton on Nov. 6 and Jourova and Reynders on Nov. 7, a TikTok spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.