TikTok CEO seeking Musk’s counsel on Trump presidency, WSJ reports

November 24, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

TikTok is reaching out for insight about the U.S. from Elon Musk, who is both owner of a rival social-media platform and one of President-elect Trump’s closest confidants, The Wall Street Journal’s Juliet Chung, Raffaele Huang and Dana Mattioli report. Shou Chew, chief executive of the popular video app, initiated messages with the billionaire in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. Chew, who has known Musk for several years, asked the Tesla (TSLA) CEO, who also owns the social-media platform X, his opinions on topics ranging from the incoming administration to potential tech policy, some of the people said. In meetings, Musk has weighed in on cabinet positions and joined Trump on calls with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai, the publication adds.

