TikTok CEO says to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 14, 2023 — 10:42 pm EDT

Written by Stanley Widanto for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Short video app TikTok plans to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia over the next few years, its CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Thursday.

Chew said at an event held in Indonesia that TikTok's content is becoming more diversified, as it adds more users and expands into e-commerce.

He said 2 million small vendors are selling their wares on its platform.

