TikTok CEO says to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Short video app TikTok plans to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia over the next few years, its CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Thursday.

Chew said at an event held in Indonesia that TikTok's content is becoming more diversified, as it adds more users and expands into e-commerce.

He said 2 million small vendors are selling their wares on its platform.

(Reporting by Stanley Widanto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((miyoung.kim@thomsonreuters.com; 65 6870 3026; Reuters Messaging: miyoung.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.