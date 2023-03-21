US Markets

TikTok CEO says company at 'pivotal' moment as some U.S. lawmakers seek ban

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 21, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the Chinese-owned short video app company faces a pivotal moment as a growing number of U.S. lawmakers seek to ban the app over national security concerns.

Chew said in a video posted on TikTok early Tuesday the app now has more than 150 million active monthly U.S. users. "That's almost half the U.S. coming to TikTok," Chew said.

He will testify Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. "Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok. Now this could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.