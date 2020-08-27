US Markets

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits - FT

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

TikTok Chief Executive Officer KevinMayer has quit his role and general manager Vanessa Pappas will replace him on an interim basis, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the company's employees.

