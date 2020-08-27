TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits - FT

Aug 27 (Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer has quit his role and general manager Vanessa Pappas will replace him on an interim basis, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the company's employees.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.