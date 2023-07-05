News & Insights

US Markets

TikTok asks US judge to block Montana ban before Jan. 1 effective date

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 05, 2023 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - TikTok Inc on Wednesday asked a U.S. judge to block enforcement of Montana state's ban on use of the Chinese-owned app before it takes effect on Jan. 1.

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance and filed suit in May, asked U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy to issue a preliminary injunction to block the first-of-its-kind U.S. state ban on several grounds, arguing it violates the First Amendment free speech rights of the company and users.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.