TikTok asks judge to block U.S. from barring app for download

Sept 23 (Reuters) - TikTok asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple Inc AAPL.O and Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads starting Sunday.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Saturday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a similar Commerce Department order from taking effect on Sunday on Tencent Holdings 0700.HK WeChat app.

On Saturday, the department announced a one-week delay in the TikTok order, citing "recent positive developments" in talks over the fate of its U.S. operations.

