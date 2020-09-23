TikTok asks judge to block U.S. from barring app for download
Sept 23 (Reuters) - TikTok asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple Inc AAPL.O and Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads starting Sunday.
A federal judge in San Francisco on Saturday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a similar Commerce Department order from taking effect on Sunday on Tencent Holdings 0700.HK WeChat app.
On Saturday, the department announced a one-week delay in the TikTok order, citing "recent positive developments" in talks over the fate of its U.S. operations.
