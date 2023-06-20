News & Insights

US Markets
DIS

TikTok and Candle Media strike deal to co-create content

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 20, 2023 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - TikTok and Blackstone-backed Candle Media will co-create content and branded entertainment as part of a broad strategic partnership in the United States, the companies said on Tuesday.

A key piece of the partnership will be Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon's company that Candle acquired in 2021. TikTok will give the production house behind HBO's "Big Little Lies" access to the platform's #BookTok community to uncover talent that can help support the development of film, TV and audio projects.

The "BookTok" hashtag has garnered over 147 billion views on the short-video sharing app.

TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, will also allow advertisers purchase advertisements directly adjacent to Candle content and share that ad revenue as part of the tie-up.

Candle Media was founded by former top Walt Disney DIS.N executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; @i_jass on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.