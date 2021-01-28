US Markets

Tikkurila says it will consider Akzo Nobel binding offer

Tarmo Virki Reuters
REUTERS/UNITED PHOTOS

Finnish paints maker Tikkurila said on Thursday it would consider a binding $1.7 billion offer from Akzo Nobel which beat an earlier recommended offer from PPG Industries. [nL1N2JT0E2]

Tikkurila said its board may change its recommendation for PPG's tender offer if it complies with certain agreed procedures, and gives PPG at least five business days for negotiations with the board and to amend the offer.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Jan Harvey)

