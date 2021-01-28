Tikkurila says it will consider Akzo Nobel binding offer

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finnish paints maker Tikkurila TIK1V.HE said on Thursday it would consider a binding $1.7 billion offer from Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS which beat an earlier recommended offer from PPG Industries PPG.N.

Tikkurila said its board may change its recommendation for PPG's tender offer if it complies with certain agreed procedures, and gives PPG at least five business days for negotiations with the board and to amend the offer.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Jan Harvey)

