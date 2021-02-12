Tikkurila posts 39% jump in profit as consumers boost home improvements

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

Finnish paint maker Tikkurila reported a 39% jump in 2020 operating profit on Friday as stay-at-home consumers boosted home improvement investment.

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Finnish paint maker Tikkurila TIK1V.HE reported a 39% jump in 2020 operating profit on Friday as stay-at-home consumers boosted home improvement investment.

Operating profit rose to 61.1 million euros ($74 million) on sales up 3.2% to 582 million euros.

Tikkurila said it would not propose a dividend for 2020 as any payout would be reduced from the price of 34 euros per share which U.S. rival PPG PPG.N has offered to buy the company.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More