Tikkurila posts 39% jump in profit as consumers boost home improvements

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Finnish paint maker Tikkurila TIK1V.HE reported a 39% jump in 2020 operating profit on Friday as stay-at-home consumers boosted home improvement investment.

Operating profit rose to 61.1 million euros ($74 million) on sales up 3.2% to 582 million euros.

Tikkurila said it would not propose a dividend for 2020 as any payout would be reduced from the price of 34 euros per share which U.S. rival PPG PPG.N has offered to buy the company.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely)

