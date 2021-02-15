Tikehau Capital and ex-Unicredit CEO Mustier form 'SPAC' firm for financial deals

Adds background on popularity of SPACs

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French investment firm Tikehau Capital SCA TKOO.PA said on Monday it had formed a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with former UniCredit CRDI.MI Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier to target European financial deals.

Tikehau said the SPAC would also be sponsored by French company Financière Agache SA GRPANF.UL and banker Diego De Giorgi, who has worked at UniCredit and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money in an IPO to merge with a privately held company that then becomes publicly traded as a result.

These firms have emerged as a popular IPO alternative for companies, providing a path to going public with less regulatory scrutiny and more certainty over the valuation that will be attained and funds that will be raised.

Overall, 144 SPACs have raised $45.7 billion so far this year, according to data from SPAC Research, with backers including high-profile investors, politicians and sports personalities.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.