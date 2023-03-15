Tigress Financial Upgrades Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

On March 14, 2023, Tigress Financial upgraded their outlook for Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.01% Upside

As of March 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acushnet Holdings is $54.06. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.01% from its latest reported closing price of $49.59.

The projected annual revenue for Acushnet Holdings is $2,297MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.70.

Acushnet Holdings Declares $0.20 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.78 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $49.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.81%, the lowest has been 1.15%, and the highest has been 2.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,767K shares representing 11.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,929K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 46.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,886K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,615K shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,727K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PKSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund holds 1,612K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 8.92% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,428K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acushnet Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLF is 0.14%, a decrease of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 42,185K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLF is 4.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

Acushnet Holdings Background Information

Acushnet Holdings is the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them,we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission - to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete -has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf - Titleist, one of golf's leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf's leading performance wear brands.

